During an especially violent overnight in Philadelphia, two men were killed and four other people were injured, all from gunshots, police said, and three people were stabbed.
The first homicide was reported at 11:38 p.m. Friday on the 1600 block of West Westmoreland Street in the city’s Tioga section, where police said they found a 35-year-old shot once under his right arm. He was pronounced dead less than 10 minutes later at Temple University Hospital.
In the other death, a 27-year-old was shot multiple times in the head on the 6100 block of Market Street in West Philadelphia at 2:13 a.m. Saturday, police said. He was pronounced dead at 2:20 a.m. at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. A second male, 36, was shot once in the stomach at the same location and was in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Saturday, police said.
In the other shootings, a 29-year-old male was shot twice in the stomach around 10:07 p.m. Friday on the 2100 block of Middleton Street in West Oak Lane. He was in critical condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center.
Just after 11:15 p.m. Friday, police responded to a double shooting on the 3200 block of North Second Street in North Philadelphia. They found a 31-year-old male shot once in the head and a 33-year-old woman shot in the right shoulder, police said. Both were taken to Temple University Hospital, where the man was in critical condition and the woman in stable condition Saturday, police said.
In the stabbings, a 31-year-old male was wounded in the back and a 26-year-old male in the left side in the parking lot of the SugarHouse Casino on the 1000 block of North Delaware Avenue in Fishtown at 2:26 a.m. Saturday, police said. Both men were in stable condition at Hahnemann University Hospital Saturday, police said.
At about 4 a.m., a 43-year-old man was stabbed three times -- in the neck, back and right leg -- on the 5300 block of Woodland Avenue in the city’s Kingsessing section. He was in stable condition
No arrests were reported in any of the incidents.