Tyree Gatewood tipped an inbounds pass to Donte Dupriest who laid the ball in with two seconds remaining Tuesday as the Bartram boys' basketball team overcame a 16-point fourth quarter deficit to edge Simon Gratz, 57-56. Dupriest had 17 points for the Braves while Dmaio Massey put up 19 points in the win.
Scott Spann scored a game-high 25 points as Sankofa Freedom upended Martin Luther King, 55-52. Derrius Ward added 10 points for the Warriors.
Nisine Poplar recorded a team-high 14 points in Math, Civics and Sciences' 60-57 victory over Frankford. Jihad Watson and Zahir Jackson contributed 12 points apiece for the Might Elephants.
Villanova recruit Eric Dixon led Abington with 28 points in a 64-52 triumph over Wissahickon. Eddie Fortescue led all scorers with 29 points for the Trojans.
DiAndre Green scored nine points, including the game-winner with one second remaining, in School of the Future’s 71-69 victory over Edison. Raymond Brown had a team-high 15 points for the Firebirds.
Ryan Holmes notched 20 points as Penn Charter knocked off Episcopal Academy, 60-56. Mark Butler chipped in 12 points for the Quakers. Matt Dade scored 35 points for the Churchmen.
Connecticut recruit Jalen Gaffney delivered with 20 points as Westtown took down Shipley, 68-49. Tyler Berger added 15 points for the Moose.
Deuce Turner and Rahdir Hicks scored 19 points apiece as Malvern Prep beat Springside Chestnut Hill, 69-60.
Navy recruit Sean Yoder scored 17 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter as Pennridge defeated Souderton, 60-56.
Ben Istuan collected 22 points and six rebounds as Germantown Friends topped Friends Select, 58-51. Matt Johnson added 16 points for the Tigers.
Sekayi Robinson scored 17 points in Friere Charter’s 57-51 decision over Science Leadership Academy at Beeber.
Tallilb Mackie led a balanced Roxborough attack with 12 points in a 69-51 triumph over Franklin Towne Charter. Tajmir Hunt and James Jones each h
Jabril Lawson paced Boys' Latin with 24 points in a 96-68 decision over Paul Robeson. Johaan Vinson had 21 points for the Warriors.
Steve Cromartie registered 18 points and seven assists as Mastery North cruised past Lincoln, 82-46. Jamir Reed led the Pumas with 23 points, followed by Lakeem McAliley’s 19.
Aaron Harrison poured in 27 points to lift West Philadelphia over Northeast, 57-50.
Taijon Myers tallied 13 points in Prep Charter’s 61-31 win over Fels. Mark Moore and Rashaun Burbage chipped in 10 points apiece for the Huskies.
Anthony McCall led all scorers with 16 points in Academy of New Church’s 63-42 win over George School.
Giovanni Rios and Nafee Wilson each had 12 points as Esperanza rolled past Rush, 53-21.
Sebastian Goldstein’s 14 points and Beckett Sanderson’s 13 points led Masterman over Parkway Northwest, 47-40.
Stephan Weatherly tallied 18 points as Southern knocked off Engineering and Science, 62-39. Aaron Dixon added 11 points for the Rams.
Lamont Tasker scored eight of his 17 points in the fourth quarter as Bensalem defeated Truman, 61-52. Jeremiah Alexander contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Owls.
Brandon Perez put up 36 points in Kensington’s 78-62 win over Motivation. LaQuan Drago contributed 12 points for the Tigers.
Tyrone Williams scored a game-high 27 points as Olney took down Tacony Charter, 62-37. Nafis Muhammad and DeShawn Prince each had 11 points for the Trojans.
Nate Pettus netted 20 points as Hill Freedman World Academy defeated Maritime Academy, 59-53. Micah Henderson chipped in 12 points for the victors.
Aquil Stewart finished with 40 points in Girard College’s 102-48 victory over King’s Christian. Brandon Smith added 30 points for the victors.
Girls' Basketball
Elle Stauffer scored 21 points as Germantown Academy beat Episcopal Academy, 58-34. Maddie Vizza chipped in 11 points for the Patriots.
Penn State recruit Anna Camden led all scorers with 15 points as Shipley downed Westtown, 52-43. Sanaa Redmond added 11 points for the Gators.
Penn Charter beat Baldwin, 56-34, behind Carmen Williams' 16 points and 10 rebounds. Emma Maley and Janae Stewart had nine points apiece for the Quakers.
Lizzie Deal and Shannon Remolde each tallied 15 points as St. Basil handled Gwynedd-Mercy, 49-33, to remain undefeated at 12-0.
Cire Worley scored 16 points in Abington Friends' 52-36 victory over Moorestown Friends. Zaniyyah Ross-Barnes and Kendall Hodges contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Kangaroos.
Raanee Smith recorded a double-double with 30 points and 17 rebounds as Friends' Central defeated Freire Charter, 61-45. Madison Smith followed with 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Phoenix.
Hannah Sieg scored a team-high 16 points as Friends Select topped Germantown Friends, 37-29.
Kyra Quigley and Jaycee Webster each delivered with 13 points in Sacred Heart Academy’s 57-24 defeat of Sun Valley.