Tyree Gatewood tipped an inbounds pass to Donte Dupriest who laid the ball in with two seconds remaining Tuesday as the Bartram boys' basketball team overcame a 16-point fourth quarter deficit to edge Simon Gratz, 57-56. Dupriest had 17 points for the Braves while Dmaio Massey put up 19 points in the win.

***

Scott Spann scored a game-high 25 points as Sankofa Freedom upended Martin Luther King, 55-52. Derrius Ward added 10 points for the Warriors.

***

Nisine Poplar recorded a team-high 14 points in Math, Civics and Sciences' 60-57 victory over Frankford. Jihad Watson and Zahir Jackson contributed 12 points apiece for the Might Elephants.

***

Villanova recruit Eric Dixon led Abington with 28 points in a 64-52 triumph over Wissahickon. Eddie Fortescue led all scorers with 29 points for the Trojans.

***

DiAndre Green scored nine points, including the game-winner with one second remaining, in School of the Future’s 71-69 victory over Edison. Raymond Brown had a team-high 15 points for the Firebirds.

***

Ryan Holmes notched 20 points as Penn Charter knocked off Episcopal Academy, 60-56. Mark Butler chipped in 12 points for the Quakers. Matt Dade scored 35 points for the Churchmen.

***

Connecticut recruit Jalen Gaffney delivered with 20 points as Westtown took down Shipley, 68-49. Tyler Berger added 15 points for the Moose.

***

Deuce Turner and Rahdir Hicks scored 19 points apiece as Malvern Prep beat Springside Chestnut Hill, 69-60.

***

Navy recruit Sean Yoder scored 17 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter as Pennridge defeated Souderton, 60-56.

Pennridge guard Sean Yoder drives past Roman Catholic guard Nasir Lett for a layup in the second quarter of a first-round game in the PIAA Class 6A state basketball tournament Saturday, March 10, 2018, at Cardinal O'Hara. Roman went on to win, 58-56. LOU RABITO / Staff
LOU RABITO / Staff
***

Ben Istuan collected 22 points and six rebounds as Germantown Friends topped Friends Select, 58-51. Matt Johnson added 16 points for the Tigers.

***

Sekayi Robinson scored 17 points in Friere Charter’s 57-51 decision over Science Leadership Academy at Beeber.

***

Tallilb Mackie led a balanced Roxborough attack with 12 points in a 69-51 triumph over Franklin Towne Charter. Tajmir Hunt and James Jones each h

***

Jabril Lawson paced Boys' Latin with 24 points in a 96-68 decision over Paul Robeson. Johaan Vinson had 21 points for the Warriors.

***

Steve Cromartie registered 18 points and seven assists as Mastery North cruised past Lincoln, 82-46. Jamir Reed led the Pumas with 23 points, followed by Lakeem McAliley’s 19.

***

Aaron Harrison poured in 27 points to lift West Philadelphia over Northeast, 57-50.

***

Taijon Myers tallied 13 points in Prep Charter’s 61-31 win over Fels. Mark Moore and Rashaun Burbage chipped in 10 points apiece for the Huskies.

***

Anthony McCall led all scorers with 16 points in Academy of New Church’s 63-42 win over George School.

***

Giovanni Rios and Nafee Wilson each had 12 points as Esperanza rolled past Rush, 53-21.

***

Sebastian Goldstein’s 14 points and Beckett Sanderson’s 13 points led Masterman over Parkway Northwest, 47-40.

***

Stephan Weatherly tallied 18 points as Southern knocked off Engineering and Science, 62-39. Aaron Dixon added 11 points for the Rams.

***

Lamont Tasker scored eight of his 17 points in the fourth quarter as Bensalem defeated Truman, 61-52. Jeremiah Alexander contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Owls.

***

Brandon Perez put up 36 points in Kensington’s 78-62 win over Motivation. LaQuan Drago contributed 12 points for the Tigers.

***

Tyrone Williams scored a game-high 27 points as Olney took down Tacony Charter, 62-37. Nafis Muhammad and DeShawn Prince each had 11 points for the Trojans.

***

Nate Pettus netted 20 points as Hill Freedman World Academy defeated Maritime Academy, 59-53. Micah Henderson chipped in 12 points for the victors.

***

Aquil Stewart finished with 40 points in Girard College’s 102-48 victory over King’s Christian. Brandon Smith added 30 points for the victors.

Girls' Basketball

Elle Stauffer scored 21 points as Germantown Academy beat Episcopal Academy, 58-34. Maddie Vizza chipped in 11 points for the Patriots.

#1 Elle Stauffer of Germantown Academy fights for the opening jump against #11 Anna Camden of The Shipley School.Girls Basketball game between Shipley and Germantown Academy played At the Westtown School in West Chester, Pa Shipley was victorious . November, 23rd 2018 (Bob Williams /For the Inquirer)
Robert O. Williams
***

Penn State recruit Anna Camden led all scorers with 15 points as Shipley downed Westtown, 52-43. Sanaa Redmond added 11 points for the Gators.

Anna Camden (right) has has offers from Penn State and Virginia Tech.
BOB WILLIAMS
***

Penn Charter beat Baldwin, 56-34, behind Carmen Williams' 16 points and 10 rebounds. Emma Maley and Janae Stewart had nine points apiece for the Quakers.

***

Lizzie Deal and Shannon Remolde each tallied 15 points as St. Basil handled Gwynedd-Mercy, 49-33, to remain undefeated at 12-0.

***

Cire Worley scored 16 points in Abington Friends' 52-36 victory over Moorestown Friends. Zaniyyah Ross-Barnes and Kendall Hodges contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Kangaroos.

***

Raanee Smith recorded a double-double with 30 points and 17 rebounds as Friends' Central defeated Freire Charter, 61-45. Madison Smith followed with 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Phoenix.

***

Hannah Sieg scored a team-high 16 points as Friends Select topped Germantown Friends, 37-29.

***

Kyra Quigley and Jaycee Webster each delivered with 13 points in Sacred Heart Academy’s 57-24 defeat of Sun Valley.