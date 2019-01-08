President Donald Trump will deliver his first national address from the Oval Office tonight as he attempts to make the case for building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border amid a partial government shutdown that is creeping toward the three-week mark.
After some consideration, every major broadcast network has agreed to give Trump national airtime beginning at 9 p.m. Eastern to deliver a short speech on border security that’s expected to last eight minutes. Network executives decided to grant Trump’s request just hours after he once again labeled the media as “fake news,” referring to journalists as “the real Opposition Party” and the “Enemy of the People.”
In response, Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer released a joint statement Monday evening demanding equal air time tonight. Both FOX and CNN plan to carry both speeches live, but as of Tuesday morning, none of the other major networks had said whether they would air the Democratic response.
“Now that the television networks have decided to air the president’s address, which if his past statements are any indication will be full of malice and misinformation, Democrats must immediately be given equal airtime,” Pelosi and Schumer said in their statement.
Trump has refused to sign any new budget deal that doesn’t include $5 billion to begin building a wall along the southern border, which Democrats oppose, saying it would be ineffective and wasteful. This has led to a shutdown of nine federal agencies, forcing roughly 800,000 federal workers to go without their regular paychecks.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch Trump’s address
When: Tuesday, Jan. 8
Where: Oval Office, White House, Washington, D.C.
Time: 9 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, CNN, Fox Business, Fox News, MSNBC, PBS
Streaming:
In 2014, President Barack Obama delivered a prime time address on immigration that wasn’t carried by the major broadcast networks. A network insider told Politico at the time that “there was agreement among the broadcast networks that [Obama’s speech] was overtly political.”
That was Obama’s sixth address to the nation, while tonight’s speech will be Trump’s first time using the Oval Office to deliver a message to the country. While many journalists and media pundits question allowing Trump national air time due to his history of stating falsehoods, network executives told CNN and the New York Times they were uncomfortable turning down the president amid the government shutdown.
“When the president of the United States asks for airtime, you’ve got to do it,” veteran ABC anchor Ted Koppel told the New York Times. “If what he has to say is clearly just in his self-interest and does not address the greater national interest, then the next time the White House comes around, I might not be inclined to offer it.”
All four living presidents — Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter — have come forward publicly to state they never told Trump privately the country needed a wall along the southern border.
Trump’s comments came last Friday during a lengthy press conference at the White House, where he defended his request for $5 billion to begin building his long-promised border wall.
“This should have been done by all of the presidents that preceded me and they all know it," Trump told reporters. "Some of them have told me that we should have done it.”
“I have not discussed the border wall with President Trump, and do not support him on the issue,” Carter said in a statement, following similar statements made on behalf of the three other living presidents.