A 46-year-old truck driver from New York was indicted last week for allegedly causing the death of a 60-year-old Cinnaminson man in a hit-and-run accident last year.
Sean Cole, who was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal accident, was arrested Monday at John F. Kennedy International Airport as he was returning from a trip to Jamaica, said Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.
Cole was driving a tractor-trailer on Jan. 21, 2018, when he rear-ended a Dodge Grand Caravan driven by John Farino, Coffina said. The crash, on Interstate 295 in Westampton, forced the minivan off the highway and into some trees. Farino was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cole continued driving for about 10 minutes before calling 911 and reporting he hit something but claiming he did not know what it was, Coffina said.