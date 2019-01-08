Three men were wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the city’s Fairhill section, police said.
The shooting occurred outside around 3 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Franklin Street. A 21-year-old man was shot in the right buttock and a 23-year-old man was shot in the left foot. Both men were taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital and were listed in stable condition.
A third unidentified man was shot in the right side of his back, right leg, and both arms. He was taken by medics to Temple and was listed in critical condition.
Police reported no arrests or motive.