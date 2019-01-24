HARRISBURG — Democratic Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman on Thursday announced plans to hold a forum in every county in the state to gauge the public’s interest in legalizing recreational marijuana.
“We don’t have a pre-arrived-at conclusion," Fetterman said Thursday afternoon at a press conference in the governor’s reception room. “We are going to engage with as many Pennsylvanians as we can to hear what they have to say about this very important topic.”
Legalization would be a tough sell in the Republican-controlled legislature, where some have already expressed emphatic opposition.
Fetterman was joined Thursday by Gov. Tom Wolf, who is not expected to participate in the so-called listening tour himself but expressed support for it. While Fetterman has long advocated for legalizing recreational marijuana, Wolf said as recently as this past summer that he did not think Pennsylvania citizens “are ready for it.”
The governor, a Democrat, said developments in neighboring New York and New Jersey have convinced him that, “We need to keep our eyes open constantly.”
The listening tour comes almost three years after the state passed a law authorizing the use of medical marijuana to treat some ailments, following a yearslong battle in the legislature. It remains illegal under federal law.
At least one top state Senate Republican, Majority Leader Jake Corman of Centre County, has said he believes that authorizing its recreational use has “the makings of a catastrophe.”
“Recreational marijuana is a mind-altering narcotic which will harm our youth as it is a depressant and a gateway drug to other illegal substances,” Corman said in a statement late last year. (Marijuana is not a narcotic, as defined by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.)
Neighboring New Jersey has progressed well beyond the listening phase in legalizing recreational pot, a priority of Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat. The judiciary committees in both houses of the Legislature last November passed bills to allow adults to possess and use an ounce or less of the drug. Murphy and legislative leaders are hashing out the details of what final legislation should look like.
In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, also a Democrat, has pledged to push for marijuana legalization this year.
Corman’s remarks come at a time when Pennsylvania is trying to curb the effects of a heroin and opioid epidemic that has ranked as one of the deadliest in the nation. The Wolf administration has, in recent months, conducted a different listening tour to meet with families who have lost people to opioid overdoses.
“What we don’t want to do is make the same mistake we made with the opioid crisis, and that is just stick our heads in the sand and ignore what’s going on out there until it’s too late,” Wolf said Thursday. “We want to make sure we do the responsible thing here and keep our eyes open.”