A 22-month-old boy’s death this week in Bucks County was ruled a homicide, authorities said Wednesday. The cause of death was listed as head trauma.
Authorities responded Tuesday morning to the Commons at Fallsington apartments in Falls Township and found the boy, identified as Brandon Warner, unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead.
The Coroner’s Office said the toddler had bruises on his body.
The boy had a twin brother who died last year, reportedly of sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, said James T. O’Malley, a spokesperson for Bucks County District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub.