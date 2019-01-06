Three men wearing masks forced their way at gunpoint into a home in Philadelphia’s West Poplar neighborhood early Saturday morning, Philadelphia police said.
At least one of the men used a gun to hit a 20-year-old man once in the head, police said. The attack happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at a house in the 600 block of North 11th Street, near Green. The three assailants, who stole about $800, fled on foot eastbound on Lemon Street, said Officer Tanya Little, a Philadelphia police spokesperson.
The victim was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital in stable condition. There were no arrests and no weapons recovered from the scene, Little said.