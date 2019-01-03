3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Taller Puertorriqueño, 2600 N. 5th St. Children can hear the story in Spanish and English of the Three Kings and receive a gift, which will be followed by a parade along Fifth Street to Lehigh Avenue. The cultural center will also host live music with local musicians. Organizers are still accepting toy donations for the children at Taller Puertorriqueño. Free.