The embattled Mariner East 2 pipeline set the stage for an “obscene” war of words between a Chester County resident and pipeline worker, District Attorney Thomas P. Hogan said Wednesday.
Hogan railed against the out-of-town worker in a statement, calling his use of a demeaning word and a sexist epithet in a social media exchange “inappropriate and unprofessional.”
“We will not allow our citizens to be bullied," Hogan said, adding that he discussed the incident with both Sunoco Pipeline LP, the pipeline’s operator, and Pipeliners Local 798, the union representing the worker.
Hogan’s statement comes weeks after he initiated a criminal investigation into Sunoco, which started pumping natural gas liquids through the pipeline on Dec. 29.
The incident unfolded in December on Instagram, when the worker posted the two slurs in a comment on an Instagram post from the woman, an outspoken critic of the Mariner East 2 project.
She then responded, raising concerns about the welds along the pipeline, specifically “manipulated data” and the integrity of the pipes being used.
The worker sent a second message, assuring her his welds “were fine.”
“But if my weld was bad, I hope it’s in your backyard so I can watch your house burn down on the news,” he added, apparently referring to an incident last year in which a similar pipeline exploded in Beaver County.
The woman, who spoke with the Inquirer on the condition of anonymity because she feared retaliation, said this was the second time a pipeline worker had sent her harassing messages, after a similar incident last summer on Twitter.
“These are the very same workers whom the safety of my family and my community relies on,” said the woman, who lives with her children near the pipeline. “This type of behavior is unacceptable. These are also the workers whose jobs are being given a priority over our safety and our environment.”
Local 798 Business Manager Danny Hendrix said the member in question has been “admonished and called in by his peers." He said he hopes such “trash talk” won’t be seen again.
“We’re a professional organization here, and we don’t act that way,” Hendrix said from Oklahoma, where he oversees the roughly 8,200 members of his union in 42 states.
“It’s not operable for us to talk to the opposition that way,” Hendrix said. “We’re trying to educate people about what we do, and bashing them doesn’t help anyone.”
Late last month, Hogan took an unprecedented step of opening a criminal investigation into Energy Transfer Partners and the Mariner East Project. He has appointed Seth Weber, a former assistant U.S. Attorney in Philadelphia, to lead the investigation as its special prosecutor.
In announcing the probe, Hogan accused Gov. Tom Wolf and state agencies of failing to hold Sunoco Pipeline LP accountable for numerous delays, construction errors and environmental violations. He has yet to publicly outline which laws he believes Sunoco and its affiliates have violated.
Sunoco has bristled at the investigation, with a spokeswoman promising to aggressively defend against Hogan’s “baseless accusations.”