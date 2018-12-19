“Does that mean a bar can charge their regulars $20 monthly dues and they get one shot a week and now the bar can have whatever sex show ... they want with no adult business oversight by the city because they’re a private organization?” Delury asked. “I will say this: The club is quiet. There’s been no disruption, no events that spill out onto the street, no parking issues. They are not bad neighbors, and that was never what the fight was about. It was a reluctance on the part of the community to allow a zoning variance for an adult business.”