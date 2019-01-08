"Airlines used to focus on the corporate traveler. Now across the industry, we're seeing them invest in lounges to create a total experience for both the business and leisure traveler," says Brett Catlin, managing director of alliances and product at Alaska Airlines, which is spending $40 million to build and renovate lounges across the United States. In addition to the U.S. airline-branded lounges, there are some operated independently, such as the Club Airport Lounge and Escape Lounge.