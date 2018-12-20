Swarthmore Police Chief Brian Craig said at least four students from Strath Haven, all juveniles, have been identified as responsible for the letters, which they sent to four families. The students have written letters of apology. He said the investigation is continuing into whether more students were involved and whether charges will be filed. The letters reportedly were sent to nonwhite families, but Craig said the recipients “were not people of color.” He declined to provide any other information, citing the ongoing probe.