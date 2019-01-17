Strand Of Oaks, “Weird Ways.” Philadelphia songwriter Timothy Showalter a.k.a. Strand of Oaks is back in action with this first track from his new album Eraserland. “I can’t feel it anymore,” he quietly sings as the song — which along with the album as a whole, was recorded in Louisville, Ky. with guitarist Carl Broemel and three other member of My Morning Jacket — begins with a crisis of self doubt before building into a statement of faith. Eraserland is out March 22, and Strand of Oaks plays Union Transfer on May 10.