Strand Of Oaks, “Weird Ways.” Philadelphia songwriter Timothy Showalter a.k.a. Strand of Oaks is back in action with this first track from his new album Eraserland. “I can’t feel it anymore,” he quietly sings as the song — which along with the album as a whole, was recorded in Louisville, Ky. with guitarist Carl Broemel and three other member of My Morning Jacket — begins with a crisis of self doubt before building into a statement of faith. Eraserland is out March 22, and Strand of Oaks plays Union Transfer on May 10.
Retro City Studios Residency. The third of four consecutive Wednesday celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Germantown studio features a four act bill topped by Philly garage band The Tough S-. the 1910 Chainsaw Company, Honah Lee and the Eagles-inspired Lito & the Shepherds are also playing. The series continues on Jan. 30 with a bill topped by Ben Arnold. Wednesday at World Cafe Live.
Richard Lloyd. Guitar hero Richard Lloyd is primarily associated with the New York punk scene and Television, the band he formed in 1973 with Tom Verlaine. But Lloyd, who cut a great solo album called Field of Fire in 1985, has been newly active of late. He has a 2017 memoir called Everything Is Combustible, a new feedback-drenched album called The Countdown and a gig in the the rock and roll hotbed of Wayne, Pa. this week. Steve Butler of Smash Palace opens. Thursday at 118 North.