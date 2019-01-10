Organize your items according to purpose, and store equipment and gear for related activities near each other. For example, your camping supplies and hiking, biking or skiing gear, related hobbies and crafting supplies should be convenient to each other. Those duffels, daypacks, water bottles, outerwear, shoes, etc. probably get used for more than one of those sports, so why run back and forth throughout your house and garage when you need to find your backpacking tent?