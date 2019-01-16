In fact, the two men had been working together steadily through the 1940s and early ’50s, even if they were no longer the mega-stars they had been in the ’30s. Still, when they embarked on theatrical tour of England (the movie dates it to 1953), Stan & Ollie is right to suggest they didn’t know how they would be received by post-war audiences accustomed to television (and Abbott and Costello, as the movie wryly notes).