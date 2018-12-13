Mosley works at a Wawa store in University City four times a week to help pay the bills, but it’s not enough for the family – Camren has one brother — to live on its own. Camren’s father, who is legally blind from glaucoma and was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, is unable to work and is receiving disability benefits himself. The family sleeps in one bedroom in a three-bedroom house they share with Mosley’s two adult sisters.