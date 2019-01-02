HARRISBURG — A special election will be held on March 12 to fill the vacant seat of former state Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown, legislative officials announced Wednesday.
Brown, a West Philadelphia Democrat, was convicted last fall of bribery and other crimes. She was reelected to another two-year term in the November election, but resigned after being sentenced to probation last month. Under the Pennsylvania Constitution, those convicted of felony crimes such as bribery are ineligible to serve in the state legislature.
The city’s Democratic and Republican committees will select the candidate whose name will appear on the ballot, officials said. Whoever wins the seat can serve until November 2020, when Brown’s term would have expired.
The special election for Brown’s seat will be one of two held that day. Another special election will occur for the Lackawanna County seat of the late state Rep. Sid Kavulich, also a Democrat.