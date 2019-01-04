The 29-year-old Delaware man who allegedly caused a head-on car collision that killed three people, including two Mummers, in South Philadelphia this week was charged Thursday with three counts of homicide by vehicle, a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office said.
Authorities also confirmed Thursday that Keith Campbell had been pursued by police in Delaware shortly before the crash that occurred about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Packer Avenue, near the stadium complex.
Campbell, who had multiple stab wounds to his chest and stomach that appeared to be self-inflicted, was in critical condition when he was transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
A spokesperson for the Delaware State Police said that agency was “involved only as an assisting agency” in the pursuit of Campbell’s vehicle and referred questions to the Newport Police Department, which was the “lead investigating agency regarding this incident.”
A spokesperson for the Newport Police Department could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday night.
A law enforcement source said the pursuit in Delaware reached speeds that exceeded 100 mph and was terminated at the state line with Pennsylvania about 10 minutes before the crash in South Philadelphia.
Four people were in the 2015 Acura RDX when it was struck by the 2014 Audi A4 driven by Campbell, police said.
Killed were Joseph Ferry, 36, of South Philadelphia, the driver of the SUV; Kelly Wiseley, 35, of Glenolden; and Dennis Palandro, 31, of Morton, police said. Palandro’s 30-year-old wife, Nicole, suffered numerous injuries and was in critical condition at Jefferson.
Ferry and Palandro were members of the South Philadelphia String Band, which came in second in its category at Tuesday’s Mummers Parade. Palandro was the son of Denny Palandro, the band’s captain. Wiseley was the daughter of retired Folcroft Borough Police Sgt. William Wiseley.
Ferry and Wiseley were recently engaged.
Wiseley’s obituary said she had worked as a bartender at Harrah’s Casino in Chester for 12 years. She was born and raised in Philadelphia, graduated from West Catholic High School, and earned a bachelor’s degree from Neumann University.
Police Capt. Mark Overwise, commander of the Accident Investigation District, said the four victims apparently were returning home from a party at the South Philadelphia String Band clubhouse when the accident happened.
A GoFundMe page created Wednesday for Nicole Palandro had nearly $80,000 in donations Thursday night. A GoFundMe also was established for Wiseley’s family.
Ben Waxman, a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office, said Campbell was also charged with aggravated assault for the injuries suffered by Nicole Palandro, one count of reckless endangerment, and one count of possessing an instrument of crime.