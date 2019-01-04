Police prepare to tow the damaged vehicles driven by stabbing victim Keith Campbell from an accident scene at 7th Streets and Packer Ave., in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. Police say Campbell, suffering from apparently self-inflicted stab wounds, was driving in Philadelphia when he struck a car, killing two members of a Mummer's string band and a third person. Police said the 29-year-old Campbell drove into an SUV with four people inside about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday near Citizens Bank Park. Officers say Campbell had a dozen stab wounds to his chest and abdomen. They later found a knife inside his car. (Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)