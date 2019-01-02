A ShopRite store in West Philadelphia will close in March, its owner announced Wednesday, placing blame on Philadelphia’s tax on soda and other sweetened beverages for a 23 percent loss in sales that has made the store unprofitable.
“This store is closing because of Jim Kenney’s beverage tax,” Jeff Brown, president and CEO of Brown’s Superstores, Inc., said in an interview Wednesday morning as workers hung banners announcing the store will close it doors.
Brown said the store, close to the edge of the city at 67th Street and Haverford Avenue, has experienced a 23 percent drop in overall sales since the beverage tax went into effect and has been running at a net annual loss of about $1 million.
The announcement is the latest attack on the city’s 1.5-cent-per-ounce beverage tax that went into effect two years ago. The tax, Mayor Kenney’s signature legislation, funds pre-K, community schools, and improvements to parks, recreation centers, and libraries. It also comes at the start of an election year; Kenney will have to defend the levy as he seeks a second term, and super PACs on both sides of the issue could pour money into the mayoral and city council races.
In 2016 Philadelphia became the first major U.S. city to enact a tax on soda, and two years after taking effect, the tax remains controversial -- and closely watched by other cities. Several other cities have enacted similar taxes since Philadelphia passed its version. Kenney’s administration has defended the tax as a means of fighting poverty by investing in Philadelphia’s children and attacked the beverage industry for pouring millions of dollars into opposing it.
The Kenney administration did not immediately comment.
Brown owns seven ShopRite and Fresh Grocer stores in Philadelphia, and five more in surrounding communities. He opened several of his stores in food deserts -- or neighborhoods with inadequate access to affordable or healthy food. And he has embraced progressive policies such as hiring ex-offenders.
Brown said his other stores have also experienced drops in sales since the tax went into effect, but the losses have been greatest at the Haverford Avenue store because it is close to the city’s border with Delaware County, where customers can choose to shop to avoid the tax. The store had $30.5 million in annual sales in 2016, the year before the tax went into effect, Brown said. In 2018, total sales were $23.4 million.
Brown said he told the store’s 111 employees about the store’s closing in a meeting Wednesday morning, and informed them that they can remain employed with his company and will be transferred to one of his other stores in the region. While Brown has not laid off employees since the tax took effect, he says that he has lost about 200 to turnover that he has chosen not to refill. Even though employees at the closing ShopRite can keep their jobs, he said the positions will eventually be eliminated as other employees leave.
Brown said his company will also offer free rides via the ride-sharing app Lyft to to the next closest store, two miles away at 52nd and Parkside, for customers affected by the store’s closing. Without the Haverford Avenue store, the surrounding area will become a food desert .
“I build these stores to help people live healthier, longer lives,” Brown said. “This is taking a success and destroying it.”
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court upheld the beverage tax in July, ending a long legal battle over its future. City officials say they will begin spending revenue from the tax that had been reserved during the legal fight.
The city issued its first bond in November for Rebuild, Kenney’s program to renovate parks, libraries, and recreation centers. Previously touted as a $500 million program, Budget Director Anna Adams said in December that the total spending is uncertain, as revenue from the beverage tax and market conditions will determine how much money the city can borrow.
The tax has also raised less revenue than initially expected. The city decreased its projections by about 15 percent last year in response, and scaled back the number of community schools and pre-K seats it will fund. The tax is expected to raise $78 million in the current fiscal year.
Yet the tax remains under attack from opponents like Brown, who claim that it hurts businesses and has led to loss of jobs. In a November op-ed in the Inquirer, a group of black clergy called on city council to end the tax. City council passed a resolution in December sponsored by Councilman Allan Domb that calls for a hearing “to review whether the tax is achieving its goals and to analyze potential solutions to stabilize beverage tax funding for critical investments.”