The drumbeat began even before that mostly decorative weekend snowfall: Something bigger is coming.
While precisely what that something might be is far from resolved, the trends as of late Monday are favoring a predominantly rain event Friday perhaps into Sunday.
Whatever it is, it is unlikely to be as gentle as what occurred during the weekend. The snow that began Saturday evening fell at the rate of about an inch every eight hours in Philly, and the final totals were mostly about latitude.
The farther south, the higher the snow amounts as north-moving moisture ran into a cold-dry barrier to the north.
Over 10 inches was measured in Washington, and 0.1 in the Poconos. In and around Philly, amount generally were in the 1.5 to 3 range, with up to 5 inches in southern Delaware and lower South Jersey.
The official 1.4 at Philadelphia International Airport raised the seasonal total to 5.3, a couple of inches below the longer-term averages through Jan. 14.
As for what’s on the horizon, the models are trending more wetter than whiter. Still, in its afternoon discussion, the weather service in Mount Holly said, “a wintry mix is still expected to impact the entire area at some point Saturday and Sunday.”
If the storm center tracks near Philadelphia, or to the west, it could start as snow or that holiday favorite – wintry mix – but would draw in enough warm air to change any frozen precipitation at the start to rain.
As it departs Sunday afternoon, the north winds behind the storm could mine enough cold air to generate a round of snow, said Trent Davis, a weather service meteorologist.
Winds circulate counterclockwise around storm centers, so areas to the east of the center get warming winds from the south, and get whiplashed by gales from the north and northwest as the center moves away.
In this case, in the wake of the storm, the region is expected to experience its coldest outbreak of the season with temperatures Monday holding in the 20s.
The region also appears to be heading into a more-eventful weather period, said Kyle Imhoff, a Penn State researcher who is the state’s climatologist.
“We do look like we’re transitioning,” he said. Rather than a “zonal” upper-air pattern with a west-to-east from the Pacific, the pattern is becoming more “amplified” and more favorable to stronger storms and extremes of temperature.
In its 6-to 10-day outlook, the government’s Climate Prediction Center is on board, and sees a high likelihood of below-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation.
For now the most important meteorological point to keep in mind is that it’s only Monday.