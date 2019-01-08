The coldest air mass of the new year is about to press upon the region, complete with biting winds, and along with it comes the first threat of accumulating snow since mid-November.
“Everyone is looking at the weekend,” said Jonathan O’Brien, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly — where people are working without pay these days, by the way, due to the partial government shutdown.
Officially, the weather service forecast is calling for a “chance of snow” Saturday night and Sunday, but that’s a computer-model eternity away.
Almost certainly, it will be cold enough for most of the region to see snow should a storm forecast to track to our south nudge its way far enough north, but that’s about as uncertain as the outcome of the Eagles-Saints game.
As of Tuesday, the U.S. model is bullish on snow; the European model, generally regarded as better, is keeping the system to the south. Some irony lies therein, said O’Brien.
“The European started this [snow forecast] a couple of days ago, and showed a big hit,” he said. Other models joined the party, but then the European backed off.
That’s reality in the virtual world; nothing removes snow more efficiently than a computer model, and expect major changes in the forecast in the coming days.
One thing that won’t change is the cold. A comparatively frigid air mass is sliding down from Canada, and after Wednesday temperatures might not get out of the 30s for several days.
“There is snowpack in eastern Canada, so it’s able to stay fresh,” Paul Pastelok, an AccuWeather meteorologist and long-range forecast specialist, said of the cold-air supply.
Strong winds Wednesday and Thursday, gusting as high as 40 mph, are expected to drive daytime wind chills into the 20s.
Pastelok said a warmup is likely early next week, but a longer-term cold spell is possible by month’s end.