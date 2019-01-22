Philadelphia continued chipping away at its ever-eroding inferiority complex with results of a survey that found a bunch of people shown a photo of the Philly skyline thought they were looking at New York.
Not bad for a city with a self-imposed height cap that lasted 30 years.
The survey, conducted by a construction equipment manufacturer, BigRentz, asked 4,000 participants to identify four cities: Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston and Los Angeles. They were given multiple choice answers for each photo.
The cities were selected because each has had development booms in recent years.
When looking at a photo of Philadelphia’s skyline, 37 percent of people thought it was New York City - including 35 percent of New Yorkers who took the survey. Thirty percent of people shown Philadelphia thought it was Chicago. Only 26 percent correctly identified the city.
The participants, polled through Google Survey, live across the United States.
Other takeaways:
- Millennials were better at recognizing the skylines than other age groups, perhaps because the four city’s skylines are relatively newer.
-Men living in Pennsylvania correctly identified Philadelphia more frequently than women living in Pennsylvania.
-Geographic proximity to the city in question did not make a person more likely to guess it correctly.
Philadelphia’s Comcast Technology Center is the newest addition to the skyline and will complete with the opening of the Ritz Carlton Hotel later this year.
And here’s a look at how the skyline has grown since its first skyscraper went up in 1754.