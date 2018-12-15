Two masked gunmen chased a man into a Germantown restaurant Saturday morning, where they shot him dead in front of a customer.
The shooting took place at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday inside the New Kitchen Chinese take-out on the 4900 block of Wayne Avenue, police told 6ABC, and both men fled the scene. The victim, whom police did not identify, was 24 and died at Temple University Hospital. The customer was not injured.
The shooting was captured on surveillance.
Philadelphia police could not immediately be reached for comment for an update.
As of Dec. 13, the city had seen 326 homicides, up nine percent from last year and the highest total since 2007, when 378 people were killed in Philadelphia.