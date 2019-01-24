A woman and a man were in critical condition after separate shootings in the city Wednesday night, police said.
Just before 8:35 p.m. in the 3200 block of Defense Terrace in East Falls, a 26-year-old man was shot in the stomach, both legs, and twice in the face. He was transported by medics to Einstein Medical Center.
A few minutes later at 18th and Butler Streets in Nicetown, a 31-year-old woman was outside when she was shot in the neck and left shoulder. She was taken by police to Temple University Hospital.
Police reported no arrests.