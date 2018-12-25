The bus was stopped at a traffic light around 1 a.m. at Sixth Street and Allegheny Avenue when it was hit, some bullets going through windows of the double-long bus, Fox29 WTXF-TV reported Tuesday morning. The 35-year-old driver steered the bus away from the gunfire to Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue, where she allowed the passengers to disembark, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told the station.