There is a way to see everything you’ve posted on Facebook, including likes and comments, but it’s highly laborious. (Reviewing photos you’ve posted or been tagged in is easier. Simply click on the photos tab on your profile, and delete or untag the pics you don’t want.) Click on your profile and select “Activity Log,” where you’ll see a list of everything you’ve done on Facebook, which you can sort by Posts, Posts You’re Tagged In, Likes and Reactions, and Comments. On the right side of the screen are years, so you can scroll far back and hide or delete posts you don’t want to follow you.