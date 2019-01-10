A 12-year-old girl was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing an 11-year-old boy in the back of the head with scissors at a West Philadelphia school Thursday afternoon, police said.
The attack occurred just after 2:25 p.m. inside John Barry Elementary School at 5900 Race St., police said. The boy was taken by medics to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and was reported in stable condition with a cut to the back of his head.
A school district spokesman said the incident was isolated and did not disrupt classes.