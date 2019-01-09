“New Jersey as a state has an obligation to all of its children, wherever they go to school, to ensure their safety and well being,” said Assemblyman Gary Schaer (D., Passaic), who sponsored the bill. He said private schools previously needed more security funding, but did even more so now, because “antireligious terrorism has unfortunately dramatically increased." He cited increases in anti-Semitic incidents tracked by the Anti-Defamation League and the October shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, among other events.