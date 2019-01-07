Fourteen students and one adult suffered minor injuries in an accident Monday afternoon involving a school bus and a tractor-trailer in Gloucester County, officials said.

The bus, owned by Holcomb Bus Co., was taking 22 students home from Gloucester County Institute of Technology when the accident occurred about 3:20 p.m. at Ferrell and Monroeville Roads in South Harrison Township, officials said.

An unidentified woman and two kids walk out of the Inspira Hospital emergency department in Woodbury, N.J. Patients were transported from a scene of an accident involving a school bus and tanker truck in South Harrison Township, N.J., Monday Jan. 7, 2019. JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
The students and the driver of the tractor-trailer were transported to area hospitals with reported scrapes and bruises and a possible broken leg, officials said.

The tractor-trailer, which was transporting sand, overturned and leaked diesel fuel, prompting a response by the Gloucester County Haz-Mat Assessment Unit.

The National Transportation Safety Board was been notified.

