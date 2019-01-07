Fourteen students and one adult suffered minor injuries in an accident Monday afternoon involving a school bus and a tractor-trailer in Gloucester County, officials said.
The bus, owned by Holcomb Bus Co., was taking 22 students home from Gloucester County Institute of Technology when the accident occurred about 3:20 p.m. at Ferrell and Monroeville Roads in South Harrison Township, officials said.
The students and the driver of the tractor-trailer were transported to area hospitals with reported scrapes and bruises and a possible broken leg, officials said.
The tractor-trailer, which was transporting sand, overturned and leaked diesel fuel, prompting a response by the Gloucester County Haz-Mat Assessment Unit.
The National Transportation Safety Board was been notified.
