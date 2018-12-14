Rarely has there been such a marquee contest between city basketball teams this early in the season.

Roman Catholic, ranked No. 2 in Southeastern Pennsylvania by the Inquirer, will clash with No. 1 Imhotep Charter at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Community College of Philadelphia.

Imhotep's Dahmir Bishop (1) is fouled by Middletown's Tre Leach (23) in a PIAA Class 4A quarterfinal last season at Reading's Geigle Complex.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
Roman and Imhotep are the defending PIAA Class 6A and 4A state champions, respectively.

The Cahillites (24-6 last season) are fueled by a dynamic trio: 6-foot-6 forward and Penn State recruit Seth Lundy; 6-6 wing Hakim Hart (St. Joseph’s); and point guard Lynn Greer III.

Matt Griffin’s squad was greatly bolstered by the arrival of two highly touted freshmen: 6-8 forward Jalen Duren and guard Justice Williams. Both are part of USA Basketball’s national junior training program.

The Panthers (31-2 last year) have an imposing six-man rotation made up of 6-7 Donta Scott (Maryland); 6-5 Dahmir Bishop (Xavier); 6-6 Jamil Riggins (Binghamton); 6-6 Chereef Knox; 6-8 Elijah Taylor; and point guard Fatayn Wesley.

Roman opened the season last weekend in a tournament at DeMatha Catholic (Md.), posting a 72-63 win Saturday over Archbishop Carroll (Md.) in the semifinals before falling to DeMatha, 70-61, in Sunday’s final.

Roman Catholic senior wing Hakim Hart has committed to play at St. Joseph's University.
LOU RABITO / Staff
Hart, with 14 points, led five double-digit scorers as the host Cahillites downed West Catholic, 81-63, in Wednesday’s Catholic League opener.

Imhotep began its season -- and Public League Independence Division action -- Tuesday with a 77-58 defeat of Constitution. Bishop and Scott produced 19 and 17 points, respectively.

Imhotep Charter's Donta Scott (24) will continue his career at Maryland.
YONG KIM
Imhotep was ranked No. 16 nationally in the preseason by USA Today. Andre Noble’s team finished No. 5 last season.