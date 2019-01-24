Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a 63-year-old man said he was shot in the arm in a possible road rage incident on Route 309 in Whitemarsh Township.
Police responding to a call found the wounded man at a parking lot near the Pennsylvania Turnpike Fort Washington Interchange in Upper Dublin Township around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to authorities.
The Montgomery County resident told police he drove to the lot after he had been shot in the right arm while driving his pickup truck on nearby Route 309, officials said.
The man was taken to Abington Memorial Hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.
State police said they were looking for a maroon sedan, possibly with New Jersey plates.
Anyone with information was asked to call state police at 215-452-5216.