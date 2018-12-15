Police say a woman leaving a party early Saturday morning was raped at gunpoint in her car in University City.
The victim told police she was left a party on the 3000 block of Walnut Street and walked to her car, parked at the 3100 block. The woman, 38, said she was looking for her purse inside the car, when a man entered with a handgun and raped her.
Police said the man left the car after and walked in an unknown directions and the victim called 9-1-1. University of Pennsylvania police received the call at about 4:10 a.m.
The victim described the suspect as a large African American man, about 25 years old, with a goatee. She said he was wearing a black hoodie with black pants.
Anyone with information about the incident can call 215.686.TIPS (8477).