The good news is the Mummers’ feathers will be safe; they will strut in dry conditions. The bad news is New Year’s Eve is going to be on the wet side, so bring an umbrella if you plan to watch the fireworks.
“We are expecting rain to develop into the day tomorrow and continue into tomorrow night,” Mike Gorse, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mt. Holly, said Sunday.
The precipitation will be tapering off after midnight and is not expected to impact the Mummer’s Parade on Tuesday, he said.
“It looks like it will be fine for the parade,” said Leo Dignam, the parade director and assistant managing director for the city. As long as the rain holds off, the Mummers will march, he said.
A makeup date for the following Saturday is always scheduled in case heavy rains are in the forecast, Dignam said.
There will be two major pyrotechnics displays over the Delaware River to help ring in 2019 — one at 6 p.m. and another at midnight. Both shows will last about 15 minutes.
Rain totals in the immediate forecast are expected to be about a half inch to an inch, with most of it falling Monday night, Gorse said. Some gusty winds are forecast for the marine area but will generally be below gale-force strength. No tidal flooding is expected, he said.
You won’t even need gloves, as the weather pattern is expected to usher in relatively mild temperatures.
“It is going to be warm the first day of the new year,” said Gorse. “The whole area is going to be in the 50s or low 60s.”
That forecast is the polar opposite of last year when the “feels like” temperatures only reached into the single digits and crowds for the 2018 Mummers Parade mostly stayed home.
“It won’t be anywhere near that this year,” said Gorse, who was a real sport Sunday given his own gloomy predicament. The National Weather Service is one of the departments that has been affected by the partial government shutdown. Some employees, including meteorologists, have been deemed essential and must still report to work but are not currently being paid.
The Philadelphia region has been flirting with the record for the wettest year on record. (Data is kept dating back to 1885.) It appears we won’t be breaking any records.
As of Saturday, the Philadelphia rainfall total for the year was 60.85 inches, said Ryan Adamson, a meteorologist with AccuWeather. The record is 64.33 inches, set in 2010, he said.
“So, it does not appear we will get that much rain tomorrow to get anywhere near that record,” Adamson said.
Other parts of the East Coast have already broken their precipitation records for the year.
In Washington, the annual rainfall record was surpassed on Dec. 15 when 61.34 inches of rain had been measured for the year, surpassing a record of 61.33 inches set in 1889, NPR reported.
New Jersey might be next.
NJ.com reported last week that the Garden State is 0.65 inches away from the all-time record of 63.95 set in 2011.