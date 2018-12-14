Four people were wounded in a shooting Thursday night on Broad Street in the city’s Logan section, police said.
The shooting happened shortly inside a barbershop after 7 p.m. in the 4500 block of North Broad Street.
Two men, ages 28 and 42, were transported by police to Einstein Medical Center. Both were reported in critical condition.
Two other men, ages 46 and 45, were taken by medics to Temple University Hospital and were listed in stable condition.
Police reported no arrests, and no other details were available.