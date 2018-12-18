It also negotiates the price per ton that 33 of its 37 municipalities pay for trash disposal, and 35 municipalities pay for disposal of recyclables. Nearly all use the county’s system for dispatching first responders. That has saved Camden City and Winslow Township nearly $3 million annually during the last three years, county spokesman Dan Keashen said Monday. This year, the county police department took on Internal Affairs duties for Haddon Township’s police department.