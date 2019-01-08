A priest at a Collingswood, N.J., Catholic parish abruptly announced his retirement to congregants this week and revealed that he had asked to be removed from ministry — a decision apparently prompted by the Camden diocese’s plan to release a list this year of all priests ever credibly accused of sexual abuse.
In a letter distributed to parishioners at St. Teresa of Calcutta parish, the Rev. John D. Bohrer, 74, cited ill health and an allegation lodged against him at the height of the original U.S. clergy sex-abuse crisis in 2002 as the basis for his decision.
The claim dates back to the 1980s, when Bohrer was assigned to St. Pius X in Cherry Hill, and resurfaced last year as Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan began preparing to release the list of his diocese’s accused priests, spokesman Michael Walsh said in a statement.
Bishops across the nation have released similar lists in recent months amid the latest wave of the clergy sex abuse crisis. But most of the priests that have been identified by other dioceses are either long dead or were removed from ministry years ago.
“This accusation came to light again during an independent review of personnel files,” Walsh said. “In keeping with … the diocese’s own zero-tolerance policy, Father Bohrer resigned his position and was removed from ministry."
Bohrer could not be reached for comment.
In his statement, Walsh said the accusations against Bohrer had been referred to law enforcement and investigated by diocesan officials when the accuser first came forward in 2002. But several key details about church officials’ handling of those claims — both then and now — remain unclear. For instance, neither the diocese nor Bohrer in his announcement to parishioners said whether the allegations involved a minor.
The diocese’s statement also did not say whether church officials – either in 2002 or today – deemed the accusations against Bohrer to be credible, saying only that the claim was forwarded to the Vatican, which ultimately decided that Bohrer should not be laicized.
Contacted Tuesday, Walsh could not immediately provide answers to questions or say whether parishioners at St. Pius X had been notified of the allegations in 2002.
Still, Bohrer, who had been suspended while the claims were investigated, was returned to ministry after the Vatican’s ruling.
Then-Bishop Joseph Galante assigned him first to serve as a nursing-home chaplain in 2009 and then, a year later, as vicar to Holy Saviour parish in Haddon Township.
In 2011, he was named administrator of St. Teresa of Calcutta, a new parish formed after the merger of Holy Saviour with the neighboring St. John’s. A parochial school associated with the parish, Good Shepherd Regional, enrolls about 200 students.
The diocese said Monday that no additional accusations were lodged against Bohrer after his return to ministry.
Bohrer’s retirement comes as the Catholic Church faces a new wave of scandal kicked off last year by the ouster of top American Cardinal Theodore McCarrick over reports of his own sexual misconduct and a scathing Pennsylvania grand jury report which uncovered a decades-long history of abuse and cover-up implicating hundreds of clergy and affecting thousands of victims in six of the state’s eight Catholic diocese.
In response, dozens of law enforcement officials nationwide, including New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, have vowed new examinations of the church’s handling of abuse cases.
All of New Jersey’s bishops have pledged to release lists of all credibly accused clerics later this year. The Camden diocese has not yet set a date for the release of their list.
“As a diocese, we continue to pray for all victims and survivors of sexual abuse and for their healing,” Walsh said.