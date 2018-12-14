With that the 22-year-old senior from Basking Ridge, N.J., touched a nerve that anti-porn activists before him may not have, garnering more than 1,000 students and faculty at the school to sign a petition asking the Catholic university to block porn. His message has been picked up by other student activists across the country — including at Princeton University and the University of Pennsylvania — who say it’s time colleges take drastic steps to change the sexual culture on their campuses.