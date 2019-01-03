Pope Francis asserted the Catholic hierarchy was “lacking in unity and concentrated more on pointing fingers” in its response to the clergy sex-abuse crisis in a letter released Thursday and wrote that it will take more than “new committees and improving flow charts” to win back the trust of the faithful.
The missive – addressed to more than 250 U.S. bishops gathered for a prayer retreat this week in Chicago – offered no concrete proposals for punishment or accountability measures.
But with its forceful language, Francis appeared to obliquely respond to divisions that have split U.S. Catholic leaders after a year marked by devastating scandals. The letter also set the stage for a high-stakes summit of bishops in Rome next month, where Francis has said he intends to define a global response to the crisis.
“Loss of credibility calls for a specific approach, since it cannot be regained by issuing stern decrees or by simply creating new committees or improving flow charts, as if we were in charge of a department of human resources,” he wrote. “Many of those things are necessary yet insufficient.”
Instead, he called for a “new approach to management, but also a change in our mindset, our way of praying, our handling of power and money, our exercise of authority and our way of relating to one another and the world.”
Copies of the eight-page letter, translated into English, were distributed to the nation’s bishops Wednesday night as they convened at a suburban Chicago seminary for seven days of prayer and reflection – an unusual, closed-door gathering suggested by Francis himself.
The pope wrote that he hoped the U.S. bishops would take the time to reflect upon a year which saw the resignation of top American Cardinal Theodore McCarrick for his own alleged sexual misconduct and damaging probes by state prosecutors in Pennsylvania and Illinois that uncovered hundreds of abuse cases, decades of cover-up and thousands of victims.
But while near unanimous consensus has emerged within the U.S. hierarchy that significant new accountability measures are needed, deep divisions remain over what steps should be taken.
A contingent of conservative Catholic leaders have blamed the sex-abuse crisis on homosexuals within their own ranks and have attempted rally support for their efforts to end what they see as a culture of permissiveness within the hierarchy. One – the former top Vatican diplomat in the U.S. – even called upon Pope Francis to resign, saying he was aware of McCarrick’s purported misdeeds.
Other prelates, however, have argued that the current problem stems from the bishops’ own failure to hold themselves to the same standards as the priests under their purview. They have proposed new ideas such as a zero-tolerance policy for abusive bishops and a civilian-led panel for investigating problem prelates.
The Vatican blocked a planned vote on those measures at the bishops’ biannual conference in September, raising concerns that they might run counter to church law. But it was unclear then, during days of debate in a Baltimore hotel conference room, whether any of the proposals had enough support to have passed should a vote have been taken.