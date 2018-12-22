The Delaware State Police said they were investigating reported gunfire but found no evidence of a shooting Friday night at the Christiana Mall in Delaware.
“There have been no reports of any injuries at this time,” the state police said on their website.
“The mall is currently being evacuated and safety protocols are being followed to ensure the area is safe. All traffic is being diverted from the area. Motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes of travel,” the state police said.
A massive police presence was reported on social media by people at the mall.