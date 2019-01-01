A police officer suffered a minor injury in North Philadelphia during a car chase Monday night of a robbery suspect who allegedly fired shots at police while trying to flee.
Just after 8:05 p.m., an officer spotted the suspect in a burgundy Chevrolet Tahoe SUV in the area of Cecil B. Moore Avenue and Croskey Street, police said. The robbery occurred about a half-hour earlier in a Walgreens parking lot at 4201 N. Broad St.
The suspect fired at police and took off with at least one police vehicle in pursuit, police said. The suspect was finally apprehended at Broad Street and Somerville Avenue in Logan. The Tahoe was involved in a minor collision with a police vehicle. The officer in that vehicle was taken to Roxborough Hospital to be treated and released.
During the pursuit, one police vehicle swerved to avoid a pedestrian and struck a median at Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue. No one was hurt there, police said. The suspect was identified by the robbery victim.