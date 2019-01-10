“Safety of the general public, troopers, and suspects is our top priority when it comes to the decision whether or not to pursue a fleeing suspect," he said in an emailed statement. “A trooper will pursue a suspect when the risks posed by allowing the suspect to remain at large outweigh the risks of the pursuit. Some things troopers take into consideration are: the nature of the crime committed, amount of vehicle/pedestrian traffic in an area, weather conditions, etc.”