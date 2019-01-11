But Ghigiarelli’s, the progenitor of this uniquely Northeastern Pennsylvania brand of pizza, hasn’t had a customer in nearly two years, lying locked and dormant as a mystery surrounding its beloved owner remains unsolved. Robert Baron, 59, hasn’t been seen since Jan. 25, 2017, when he dropped his son off at his apartment in town around 11 p.m. His family reported him missing the following morning. At Ghigiarelli’s, investigators found blood, a tooth, and cleaning supplies scattered around. The dough delivery sat outside in the cold. Family and friends feared Baron had been abducted or beaten in a botched robbery and spoke of his fighting spirit, but Baron’s car was found about a mile away by the Lackawanna River not long after. Investigators found blood inside and out of the car, too.