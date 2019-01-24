Taggart Elementary School in South Philadelphia has a library thanks mostly to the work of its staff. Teacher David Hensel devised a system to allow students to checkbooks out of the library, which closed years ago, when budget cuts decimated most school libraries. Each class got its own binder, and each student had a page in the class binder with space for recording the books they had checked out. Hensel, who is now the Taggart dean, devised a schedule for teachers to take their classes to the library, and he used prep periods and lunches to re-shelve books.