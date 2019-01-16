The buyer promised to finance “a more aggressive and growth-oriented approach” at Biocoat, which was founded in 1991 and supplies lubricated, water-soluble, Hydak-brand coatings to manufacturers of eye, heart and other medical devices. 1315 didn’t immediately say how much it invested; the firm says it typically invests at least $10 million in the companies it backs. Koby called the deal “a great fit" for 1315′s focus on growing health-related companies.