Are you planning on toughing out the potentially wintry weather Saturday to join in the annual Women’s March on Philadelphia?
Thousands are expected to flock to the city to take part in the event that joins hundreds of others like it around the nation. The women’s march tradition began in 2017, following President Donald Trump’s inauguration and morphed into a larger protest advocating for women’s rights and other social issues.
This year, things are a little more complicated. You may have found dueling marches while trying to plan your weekend, and nasty weather and a number of street closures could cause a few more minutes of travel time.
Here’s what you should know before attending the third Women’s March on Philadelphia:
Both events kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Women’s March on Philadelphia, organized by Philly Women Rally, is set to start at Logan Square and end at Eakins Oval, where there will be a lineup of speakers. This year’s theme is “We Shall Be Heard!”
The event from Women’s March Pennsylvania will happen at LOVE Park, and is more of a rally.
Driving in? You’ll likely want to avoid the area around the Philadelphia Museum of Art — which will be be open for business. The following roads will be closed to vehicle traffic from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, according to the mayor’s office:
- Arch Street, from 15th to 16th Streets
- 16th Street, from JFK Boulevard to Cherry Street
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 16th and 17th Streets
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 22nd Street to Eakins Oval
- 23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to the Parkway
- Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to the Parkway
- Kelly Drive outbound, from the Parkway to Fairmount Avenue
- Kelly Drive inbound, between 25th Street and Fairmount Avenue
- Martin Luther King Drive, between Eakins Oval and Montgomery Drive
- Spring Garden Street Bridge at 31st Street
More traffic information can be found on the city’s website.
Bus routes 2, 7, 27, 32, 38, 43, and 48 will be detoured from 5 a.m. until about 5 p.m. Saturday. If you’re taking the train, know that weekend fare inspection is in effect at Jefferson Station from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Shuttle bus service will be in effect if you’re taking the Route 101 or 102 trolleys, too.
Separately, SEPTA is also offering a free ride from NRG Station at the stadium complex Saturday, aimed at those traveling on the Broad Street Line after Saturday’s Sixers game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Regular fares apply at other stations.
Information on garage and on-street parking can be found on the Philadelphia Parking Authority’s website. Though, if you’re taking the car, be weary of many “no parking” areas in effect from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, including:
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to Eakins Oval
- 20th Street, between Race Street and the Parkway, along the east side of the street
- 22nd Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street
- 2100 and 2200 blocks of Spring Garden Street, along the north side of the street
- 1400 and 1500 blocks of JFK Boulevard
- Arch Street, between 15th and 16th Streets
- 16th Street, between JFK Boulevard and Cherry Street
- 15th Street, between Arch Street and JFK Boulevard
Pack your umbrella, boots, and lots of layers. There’s a nasty wintry mix on its way Saturday, with a chance of snow before the storm turns into a mix of rain and snow later in the afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.
There will be two similar events happening in Philadelphia at the same time this year. The Women’s March on Philadelphia, organized by an independent group called Philly Women Rally, which is not associated with the national Women’s March, has held the event in Philly for the last two years. There is also an additional Women’s March led by Women’s March Pennsylvania, a group that is affiliated with the national organization.
There’s a good chance that the two events will merge into one.
“If they choose to do a secondary event, that’s on them. Do it,” Deja Alvarez, a local activist with Philly Women Rally, told the Inquirer and Daily News earlier this week. “We don’t have to work together. But we also don’t need to compete with each other. It’s not about our egos or who created what. It’s about women who go to whatever event they want.”
Philly’s not the only city dealing with confusion — there will also be two marches in Manhattan on Saturday following questions concerning inclusivity.