Ten years ago, the word “gritty” was just a word you’d use to describe the platform while waiting for the Broad Street Line. Now, you better associate it with the Flyers' new mascot, who became a cult sensation after he was brought into the world in September 2018. Gritty shared his own #10yearchallenge this week true to his backstory. Before his introduction, he was just a creature lurking somewhere in the Wells Fargo Center. Though, some may argue his roots lay deep somewhere in Delco.