TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Eagles defensive tackle Treyvon Hester and Eagles defensive tackle Haloti Ngata leap after the football on Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey game winning field goal late in the fourth-quarter in NFC Wildcard playoff game on Sunday, January 6, 2019 in Chicago. Parkey missed and the Eagles won 16-15.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
The Eagles bench celebrates after Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey misses a field goal late in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Eagles win 16-15 over the Chicago Bears during the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs in Chicago, IL on January 6, 2019.
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
Eagles cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (34) celebrates after the Chicago Bears missed a field goal in the final seconds of a first-round playoff game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. The Eagles won 16-15.
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
Eagles fans, at Phily Diner Sports Bar in Runnemede, N.J., celebrate the Eagles victory over the Bears on January 6, 2019
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
The Lobster Club performs as they make their way down Broad Street during the Mummer Parade on News Years Day in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Jan. 01, 2019. The unseasonably warm weather drew large crowds this year.
HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer
A skyline of Philadelphia is the backdrop as a stagehand with the South Philly Vikings Fancy Brigade gets ready for their performance at the New YearÕs Day Mummers Parade Fancy Brigade finale inside the Convention Center January 1, 2019. Their theme: "The Galatic Circus: Coming To A Planet Near You."
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Confetti and an empty bottle of booze rests on the ground near City Hall on New Year's Day in Philadelphia, PA on January 1, 2019.
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
South Philadelphia String Band captain, Denny Palandro, performs at the Mummers New Year's Day parade in front of City Hall in Philadelphia January 1, 2019. The band's theme was "A Brazilian to one".
MARGO REED / Staff Photographer
Paradegoers cheers as comics strut along Broad Street, during the Mummers parade on New Year's Day in Philadelphia, Pa. Tuesday, January 1, 2019.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Carolyn Auwaerter and the Bob Dylans dance their way down 2 Street on Jan. 1, 2019. They were dressed to represent the Schuylkill River.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Desiree Peterkin Bell leaves the Criminal Justice Center Thursday, January 3, 2019.
DAVID SWANSON / Staff Photographer
Dan Aharon and his 11-year-old daughter Ursula are reunited with their chicken "Tiny" at their Wyndmoor home, Friday, December 4, 2019.
STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
4 yr old Connor Cruz admires his new Spiderman he received during the Camden City celebrates Three Kings Day event. The January 4, 2019 celebration, at the Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center in Camden, was kid-themed and sponsored by Camden County Office of Hispanic Affairs.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson throws a pass as players warm up at the start of practice at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia on Friday, Jan. 4, 2018. The Eagles play the Chicago Bears in a first-round playoff game Sunday.
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
Waitress Angela Rouse (front) at McGlinchey's Bar January 6, 2019, where patrons watch the Wild Card game - something Eagles fans didn't have to endure last season. Behind her, from left to right are: Scott Andrews, SB Schupner, Nicole Reeves, Regan, Kimberly Darnell, and bar owner Ron Sokol.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
A Flyers fan wears bag over his face during second-period action against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, January 3, 2019 in Philadelphia.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
St. Joe head coach Phil Martelli walks off the court after the George Washington at St. Joseph’s University mens basketball game on January 6, 2019. GW outscored St. Joe’s 70-56.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
Lamarr Kimble, center, and Troy Holston, right, of St. Joseph's during their pre-game ritual as starting line-ups are announced for their game against George Mason on Jan. 3, 2019.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
University of Pennsylvania, Jackson Donahue, 5, looks on after scoring a three point play against Monmouth University in the first half of the game at the Palestra in Philadelphia, Pa. Monday, December 31, 2018.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Drexel's Troy Harper between Elon's Nathan Priddy, left and Sheldon Eberhardt try for the loose ball during the 2nd half at The Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia Thursday, December 3, 2019. Drexel beats Elon 79-65.
STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
Carter Webb peeks out of a cubby to see Mayor Jim Kenney, who is visiting Your Child's World Learning Center in Southwest Philadelphia January 4, 2019. Today marks the two-year anniversary of Mayor Kenney's universal Pre-K initiative.
MARGO REED / Staff Photographer
The digital artwork "For Philadelphia" by Jenny Holzer is reflected in the lobby's glass enclosure in the Comcast Technology Center in Center City Philadelphia on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2018. The Arch Street Presbyterian Church and the Comcast Center, reflecting the Comcast Technology Center, are in the background.
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
Long time customer Shirley Chalick, center, talks with her former student and Thunderbird owner Tom Greco, right, at the counter at the Thunderbird steak and pizza shop, in Broomall, January 3, 2019.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
Sonia Rodriguez, 4, Philadelphia, grabs for confetti during the Countown2Noon celebration for the new year at the Please Touch Museum Monday December 31, 2018.
DAVID SWANSON / Staff Photographer
The 6 p.m. pyrotechnics display - the first of two New YearÕs Eve Fireworks events - lights up over the Delaware River behind the Benjamin Franklin Bridge December 31, 2018. This the view from Cooper's Poynt Waterfront Park in North Camden, on the site of the former Riverfront State Prison.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
