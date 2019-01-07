Pedestrian and dog run along Spring Garden St. near 2nd St. on Jan. 3, 2019. The area around the Septa station is lit with changing color lights. CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer Mike Daily, a skate guard at WinterFest ice skating rink at Cooper River Park in Cherry Hill has a quiet post-holiday evening on the ice January 3, 2019. YONG KIM / Staff Photographer Eagles defensive tackle Treyvon Hester and Eagles defensive tackle Haloti Ngata leap after the football on Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey game winning field goal late in the fourth-quarter in NFC Wildcard playoff game on Sunday, January 6, 2019 in Chicago. Parkey missed and the Eagles won 16-15. DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer The Eagles bench celebrates after Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey misses a field goal late in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Eagles win 16-15 over the Chicago Bears during the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs in Chicago, IL on January 6, 2019. TIM TAI / Staff Photographer Eagles cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (34) celebrates after the Chicago Bears missed a field goal in the final seconds of a first-round playoff game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. The Eagles won 16-15. ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer Eagles fans, at Phily Diner Sports Bar in Runnemede, N.J., celebrate the Eagles victory over the Bears on January 6, 2019 HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer The Lobster Club performs as they make their way down Broad Street during the Mummer Parade on News Years Day in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Jan. 01, 2019. The unseasonably warm weather drew large crowds this year. TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer A skyline of Philadelphia is the backdrop as a stagehand with the South Philly Vikings Fancy Brigade gets ready for their performance at the New YearÕs Day Mummers Parade Fancy Brigade finale inside the Convention Center January 1, 2019. Their theme: "The Galatic Circus: Coming To A Planet Near You." DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer Confetti and an empty bottle of booze rests on the ground near City Hall on New Year's Day in Philadelphia, PA on January 1, 2019. MARGO REED / Staff Photographer South Philadelphia String Band captain, Denny Palandro, performs at the Mummers New Year's Day parade in front of City Hall in Philadelphia January 1, 2019. The band's theme was "A Brazilian to one". JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer Paradegoers cheers as comics strut along Broad Street, during the Mummers parade on New Year's Day in Philadelphia, Pa. Tuesday, January 1, 2019. CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer Carolyn Auwaerter and the Bob Dylans dance their way down 2 Street on Jan. 1, 2019. They were dressed to represent the Schuylkill River. DAVID SWANSON / Staff Photographer Desiree Peterkin Bell leaves the Criminal Justice Center Thursday, January 3, 2019. STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer Dan Aharon and his 11-year-old daughter Ursula are reunited with their chicken "Tiny" at their Wyndmoor home, Friday, December 4, 2019. ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer 4 yr old Connor Cruz admires his new Spiderman he received during the Camden City celebrates Three Kings Day event. The January 4, 2019 celebration, at the Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center in Camden, was kid-themed and sponsored by Camden County Office of Hispanic Affairs. TIM TAI / Staff Photographer Eagles head coach Doug Pederson throws a pass as players warm up at the start of practice at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia on Friday, Jan. 4, 2018. The Eagles play the Chicago Bears in a first-round playoff game Sunday. TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer Waitress Angela Rouse (front) at McGlinchey's Bar January 6, 2019, where patrons watch the Wild Card game - something Eagles fans didn't have to endure last season. Behind her, from left to right are: Scott Andrews, SB Schupner, Nicole Reeves, Regan, Kimberly Darnell, and bar owner Ron Sokol. YONG KIM / Staff Photographer A Flyers fan wears bag over his face during second-period action against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, January 3, 2019 in Philadelphia. ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer St. Joe head coach Phil Martelli walks off the court after the George Washington at St. Joseph’s University mens basketball game on January 6, 2019. GW outscored St. Joe’s 70-56. CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer Lamarr Kimble, center, and Troy Holston, right, of St. Joseph's during their pre-game ritual as starting line-ups are announced for their game against George Mason on Jan. 3, 2019. JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer University of Pennsylvania, Jackson Donahue, 5, looks on after scoring a three point play against Monmouth University in the first half of the game at the Palestra in Philadelphia, Pa. Monday, December 31, 2018. STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer Drexel's Troy Harper between Elon's Nathan Priddy, left and Sheldon Eberhardt try for the loose ball during the 2nd half at The Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia Thursday, December 3, 2019. Drexel beats Elon 79-65. MARGO REED / Staff Photographer Carter Webb peeks out of a cubby to see Mayor Jim Kenney, who is visiting Your Child's World Learning Center in Southwest Philadelphia January 4, 2019. Today marks the two-year anniversary of Mayor Kenney's universal Pre-K initiative. TIM TAI / Staff Photographer The digital artwork "For Philadelphia" by Jenny Holzer is reflected in the lobby's glass enclosure in the Comcast Technology Center in Center City Philadelphia on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2018. The Arch Street Presbyterian Church and the Comcast Center, reflecting the Comcast Technology Center, are in the background. JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer Long time customer Shirley Chalick, center, talks with her former student and Thunderbird owner Tom Greco, right, at the counter at the Thunderbird steak and pizza shop, in Broomall, January 3, 2019. DAVID SWANSON / Staff Photographer Sonia Rodriguez, 4, Philadelphia, grabs for confetti during the Countown2Noon celebration for the new year at the Please Touch Museum Monday December 31, 2018. TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer The 6 p.m. pyrotechnics display - the first of two New YearÕs Eve Fireworks events - lights up over the Delaware River behind the Benjamin Franklin Bridge December 31, 2018. This the view from Cooper's Poynt Waterfront Park in North Camden, on the site of the former Riverfront State Prison. Posted: January 7, 2019 - 3:08 AM Inquirer Staff Photographers Newsletters Get the news you need to start your day Sign Up Morning Newsletter Never Miss a Story Subscribe We Recommend Subdued atmosphere at McGlinchey’s Bar as Eagles pull off a squeaker Stephan Salisbury Park Service to tap into entrance fees to keep operating The Associated Press South Philly dog walker killed after getting punched in park: ‘It’s really shaken the neighborhood’ Sam Wood Philly house where fire killed grandmother and 2 children had no smoke detectors Sam Wood Removed in secret, hidden for years, Philly schools' art collection belongs in the public eye, officials now say Kristen A. Graham Grandmother, two children dead in Hunting Park fire Valerie Russ