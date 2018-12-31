The Eagles, vultures, a sea turtle, and much more, as seen through the lens of our staff photojournalists.

Jenkintown Building Services window washer Giovanni Funes, reflected in a window, while working washing windows at Commerce Square, located at 20th and Market, in Philadelphia, Thursday, December 27, 2018.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
A Scuba Santa waves to people while a loggerhead sea turtle floats overhead at the Adventure Aquarium in Camden, NJ on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Families went to the aquarium, which is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer
Vultures have found the Burlington County Courthouse a favorite place to roost December 24, 2018.
DAVID SWANSON / Staff Photographer
Chris Tanner rides his skateboard along the Municipal Services Building Plaza, during an unseasonably warm day in Philadelphia, Pa. Sunday, December 30, 2018.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Nearly 60 emergency room doctors at three suburban hospitals owned by Prime Healthcare say they're out thousands of dollars in backpay after a turnover in the contractor that helps staff the ER’s. A medical helicopter takes off at Suburban Community Hospital in Norristown on Dec. 27, 2018.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
The Avalon String Band rehearses for their 2019 Mummers Parade strut down Broad Street by marching down Second Street toward their clubhouse Sunday, December 30, 2018.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Mummers parade judges and organizers meet for lunch and parade preparation at the Mummers Museum in South Philadelphia December 28, 2018. Mummers parade judges meet every year for a lunch to prepare for the parade.
MARGO REED / Staff Photographer
The Spartans brigade rehearses at the Philadelphia Convention Center Saturday, December 29, 2018. The Fancies rehearsed during mummerfest just three days before the 2019 Mummers New Year's Day parade.
MARGO REED / Staff Photographer
Destiny Logan, Amir Owens, center, and Wayne Clintscale release balloons in Jahsun's memory during the Boys Latin Thanksgiving game in Frankford on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Jahsun Patton was a defensive back on the Boys Latin football team last season. He was shot and killed over Thanksgiving weekend.
HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer
E Orion Myers of Columbus, Ohio probably wont remember seeing the Liberty Bell up close in person with his parents Katie and Matt Myers. That’s because Orion, who will be 2 on Dec 31, slept thru the entire visit. The Liberty Bell center, which had been closed because of the Federal government partial shut down, is now open on Dec 28, 2018 and will remain open for the weekend.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
Jennifer Bennett (left), of Perfect Place Real Estate, and Farugh Maat dance together in a drum circle on the fifth day of Kawanzaa at Vita Saana's Kawanzaa Celebration in the Baobab Sentre in West Philadelphia. Vita Saana is a form of African Martial Arts. The event featured a discussion about Vita Saana, African Martial Arts, recognition of the 7 principles of Kawanzaa with a candle lighting, a drum circle, and African American vendors.
MARGO REED / Staff Photographer
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, right, looks up at the scoreboard as they wait to take the field against the Washington Redskins at FedExField in Landover, MD on December 30, 2018.
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery catches a second-quarter touchdown past Washington cornerback Josh Norman on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Landover, MD.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Eagles wide receiver Golden Tate (19) celebrates with fans in the stands after a game against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. The Eagles won 24-0.
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
Eagles fans cheer as the Bears defeat the Vikings at Xfinity Live! PHILADELPHIA in South Phila. on December 30, 2018. The Eagles defeated the Washington Redskins to clinch a playoff spot.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
