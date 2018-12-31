Vesper rower Zach Heese heads upstream in a single scull on the Schuylkill leaving puddles in his wake in mid-forty degree temperatures Thursday December 27, 2018. DAVID SWANSON / Staff Photographer The Eagles, vultures, a sea turtle, and much more, as seen through the lens of our staff photojournalists. JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer Jenkintown Building Services window washer Giovanni Funes, reflected in a window, while working washing windows at Commerce Square, located at 20th and Market, in Philadelphia, Thursday, December 27, 2018. HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer A Scuba Santa waves to people while a loggerhead sea turtle floats overhead at the Adventure Aquarium in Camden, NJ on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Families went to the aquarium, which is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. DAVID SWANSON / Staff Photographer Vultures have found the Burlington County Courthouse a favorite place to roost December 24, 2018. JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer Chris Tanner rides his skateboard along the Municipal Services Building Plaza, during an unseasonably warm day in Philadelphia, Pa. Sunday, December 30, 2018. CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer Nearly 60 emergency room doctors at three suburban hospitals owned by Prime Healthcare say they're out thousands of dollars in backpay after a turnover in the contractor that helps staff the ER’s. A medical helicopter takes off at Suburban Community Hospital in Norristown on Dec. 27, 2018. TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer The Avalon String Band rehearses for their 2019 Mummers Parade strut down Broad Street by marching down Second Street toward their clubhouse Sunday, December 30, 2018. MARGO REED / Staff Photographer Mummers parade judges and organizers meet for lunch and parade preparation at the Mummers Museum in South Philadelphia December 28, 2018. Mummers parade judges meet every year for a lunch to prepare for the parade. MARGO REED / Staff Photographer The Spartans brigade rehearses at the Philadelphia Convention Center Saturday, December 29, 2018. The Fancies rehearsed during mummerfest just three days before the 2019 Mummers New Year's Day parade. HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer Destiny Logan, Amir Owens, center, and Wayne Clintscale release balloons in Jahsun's memory during the Boys Latin Thanksgiving game in Frankford on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Jahsun Patton was a defensive back on the Boys Latin football team last season. He was shot and killed over Thanksgiving weekend. ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer E Orion Myers of Columbus, Ohio probably wont remember seeing the Liberty Bell up close in person with his parents Katie and Matt Myers. That’s because Orion, who will be 2 on Dec 31, slept thru the entire visit. The Liberty Bell center, which had been closed because of the Federal government partial shut down, is now open on Dec 28, 2018 and will remain open for the weekend. MARGO REED / Staff Photographer Jennifer Bennett (left), of Perfect Place Real Estate, and Farugh Maat dance together in a drum circle on the fifth day of Kawanzaa at Vita Saana's Kawanzaa Celebration in the Baobab Sentre in West Philadelphia. Vita Saana is a form of African Martial Arts. The event featured a discussion about Vita Saana, African Martial Arts, recognition of the 7 principles of Kawanzaa with a candle lighting, a drum circle, and African American vendors. DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, right, looks up at the scoreboard as they wait to take the field against the Washington Redskins at FedExField in Landover, MD on December 30, 2018. YONG KIM / Staff Photographer Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery catches a second-quarter touchdown past Washington cornerback Josh Norman on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Landover, MD. TIM TAI / Staff Photographer Eagles wide receiver Golden Tate (19) celebrates with fans in the stands after a game against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. The Eagles won 24-0. ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer Eagles fans cheer as the Bears defeat the Vikings at Xfinity Live! PHILADELPHIA in South Phila. on December 30, 2018. The Eagles defeated the Washington Redskins to clinch a playoff spot. Posted: December 31, 2019 - 1:04 AM Inquirer Staff Photographers Newsletters Get the news you need to start your day Sign Up Morning Newsletter Never Miss a Story Subscribe We Recommend Mummers serenade mother of band member who committed suicide in 2012 Tom Gralish Body found in Port Richmond Mari A. Schaefer Man struck by CSX freight train in Philadelphia, loses foot Mari A. Schaefer Drive-by shooting leaves 2 men hospitalized Associated Press Man dies in custody of SEPTA transit police Jonathan Lai The Mummers Parade is a heavy lift. These marchers take steps to avoid injury. Tom Avril