ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer

E Orion Myers of Columbus, Ohio probably wont remember seeing the Liberty Bell up close in person with his parents Katie and Matt Myers. That’s because Orion, who will be 2 on Dec 31, slept thru the entire visit. The Liberty Bell center, which had been closed because of the Federal government partial shut down, is now open on Dec 28, 2018 and will remain open for the weekend.