TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer

Once only the provenance of used car dealerships, the Wacky Waving Inflatable Arm-Flailing Tubemen have evolved into suburban Christmas yard decorations - resulting in the inevitable flattened scene when the air-blown inflatables are turned off. These puddles of plastic, like so many melted Wicked Witches of the West - are along Copley Road in Barrington,NJ.