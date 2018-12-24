Gritty celebrates Christmas before the Philadelphia Flyers play the Columbus Blue Jackets in Philadelphia, PA on December 22, 2018. DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer The Grinch, Santa Gritty, Eagles and much more, as seen through the lens of our staff photojournalists. JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer A firefighter from the Folsom Fire Department dressed as the Grinch waves to residents as he drives Santa through the neighborhood in Folsom, Pa. Sunday, December 23, 2018. Folsom Firefighters took turns throughout the day to wave at residents and give out candy canes. TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer Once only the provenance of used car dealerships, the Wacky Waving Inflatable Arm-Flailing Tubemen have evolved into suburban Christmas yard decorations - resulting in the inevitable flattened scene when the air-blown inflatables are turned off. These puddles of plastic, like so many melted Wicked Witches of the West - are along Copley Road in Barrington,NJ. HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer U.S. Rep. Bob Brady, right, rides the Capitol Subway system next to friend Gregory Montanaro in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. Brady, who has represented Philadelphia in congress for two decades, is retiring this month. TIM TAI / Staff Photographer Firefighters battle a multi-alarm fire that consumed a warehouse in the 1600 block of South 49th Street in Southwest Philadelphia on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer Penn Charter's Edward Saydee, center, in company of his father, Tarlue Saydee, left, and Eugene Saydee, brother, signs national letter of intent to play football at Temple at Penn Charter School in Philadelphia, Pa. Wednesday, December 19, 2018. DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer Ben Waxman, who is the Director of Communications for the DA's office, adjusts a replica gun on the table before the start of a news conference on the issue of realistic-looking toy guns at the District Attorney's Office in Philadelphia, PA on December 19, 2018. TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer Students from St. Francis Xavier School stay warm on their bus as they wait for the start of the 22nd annual Blessing of the Christmas Nativity Creche, outside the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul December 19, 2018. TIM TAI / Staff Photographer Temple alumnus and Rhodes Scholar Hazim Hardeman writes a paper in his room in St. John's College at the University of Oxford in Oxford, England. Hardeman's academic program emphasizes self-directed studying. STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer Flyers' goalie Carter can't stop the goal of Hart Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski during the second period of at the Wells Fargo Center, Tuesday, December 18, 2018. DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Scott Harrington, left, misses a check on Flyers center Claude Giroux, center, during the 1st period. The Philadelphia Flyers lose 4-3 to the Columbus Blue Jackets in Philadelphia, PA on December 22, 2018. CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer Viewed through the referee’s legs, Drexel’s James Butler comes up with a loose ball against Temple on Dec. 22, 2018 at the Palestra. YONG KIM / Staff Photographer Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor falls back in the end zone after scoring a third-quarter touchdown against the Houston Texans on Sunday, December 23, 2018 in Philadelphia. TIM TAI / Staff Photographer Eagles defensive end Chris Long (56) sacks Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4), forcing a fumble, in the fourth quarter of a game at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. The Eagles won 32-30. ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer Eagles fans in disbelief as the Texans take a 4th quarter lead during the Houston Texans vs Phila. Eagles NFL game at Lincoln Financial Field in Phila., Pa. on December 23, 2018. Eagles beat the Texans 32-30. HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer Eagles quarterback Nick Foles has his face mask pulled by Houston Texans defensive end/outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney in the second quarter during a game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer Eagles quarterback Nick Foles signals at the line of scrimmage as the Philadelphia Eagles play the Houston Texans in Philadelphia, PA on December 23, 2018. TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer Independence Hall is reflected in the glass of the the Liberty Bell Center. Posted: December 24, 2018 - 8:30 AM Inquirer Staff Photographers Newsletters Get the news you need to start your day Sign Up Morning Newsletter Never Miss a Story Subscribe We Recommend Some Philly sidewalks say they’re ‘not dedicated to the public.’ Here’s why. Oona Goodin-Smith Police: Masked men shoot two in Philly home, steal safe with jewels and cash; toddler unharmed Diane Mastrull Five dead, eight wounded in weekend shootings and stabbings in Philadelphia Diane Mastrull Philly developer and contractor charged $160K for not obtaining permits, using fraudulent ones Caitlin McCabe In a changing South Philly, a classic deli stumbles upon a milestone | Mike Newall Mike Newall L&I: 2 floors ‘slid right off the building’ in N. Philly collapse; 2 workers hospitalized Tommy Rowan, Caitlin McCabe and Joseph A. Gambardello