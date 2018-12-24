The Grinch, Santa Gritty, Eagles and much more, as seen through the lens of our staff photojournalists.

A firefighter from the Folsom Fire Department dressed as the Grinch waves to residents as he drives Santa through the neighborhood in Folsom, Pa. Sunday, December 23, 2018. Folsom Firefighters took turns throughout the day to wave at residents and give out candy canes.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Once only the provenance of used car dealerships, the Wacky Waving Inflatable Arm-Flailing Tubemen have evolved into suburban Christmas yard decorations - resulting in the inevitable flattened scene when the air-blown inflatables are turned off. These puddles of plastic, like so many melted Wicked Witches of the West - are along Copley Road in Barrington,NJ.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
U.S. Rep. Bob Brady, right, rides the Capitol Subway system next to friend Gregory Montanaro in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. Brady, who has represented Philadelphia in congress for two decades, is retiring this month.
HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer
Firefighters battle a multi-alarm fire that consumed a warehouse in the 1600 block of South 49th Street in Southwest Philadelphia on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
Penn Charter's Edward Saydee, center, in company of his father, Tarlue Saydee, left, and Eugene Saydee, brother, signs national letter of intent to play football at Temple at Penn Charter School in Philadelphia, Pa. Wednesday, December 19, 2018.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Ben Waxman, who is the Director of Communications for the DA's office, adjusts a replica gun on the table before the start of a news conference on the issue of realistic-looking toy guns at the District Attorney's Office in Philadelphia, PA on December 19, 2018.
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
Students from St. Francis Xavier School stay warm on their bus as they wait for the start of the 22nd annual Blessing of the Christmas Nativity Creche, outside the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul December 19, 2018.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Temple alumnus and Rhodes Scholar Hazim Hardeman writes a paper in his room in St. John's College at the University of Oxford in Oxford, England. Hardeman's academic program emphasizes self-directed studying.
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
Flyers' goalie Carter can't stop the goal of Hart Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski during the second period of at the Wells Fargo Center, Tuesday, December 18, 2018.
STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Scott Harrington, left, misses a check on Flyers center Claude Giroux, center, during the 1st period. The Philadelphia Flyers lose 4-3 to the Columbus Blue Jackets in Philadelphia, PA on December 22, 2018.
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
Viewed through the referee’s legs, Drexel’s James Butler comes up with a loose ball against Temple on Dec. 22, 2018 at the Palestra.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor falls back in the end zone after scoring a third-quarter touchdown against the Houston Texans on Sunday, December 23, 2018 in Philadelphia.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Eagles defensive end Chris Long (56) sacks Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4), forcing a fumble, in the fourth quarter of a game at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. The Eagles won 32-30.
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
Eagles fans in disbelief as the Texans take a 4th quarter lead during the Houston Texans vs Phila. Eagles NFL game at Lincoln Financial Field in Phila., Pa. on December 23, 2018. Eagles beat the Texans 32-30.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
Eagles quarterback Nick Foles has his face mask pulled by Houston Texans defensive end/outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney in the second quarter during a game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer
Eagles quarterback Nick Foles signals at the line of scrimmage as the Philadelphia Eagles play the Houston Texans in Philadelphia, PA on December 23, 2018.
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
Independence Hall is reflected in the glass of the the Liberty Bell Center.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
